Investigators ask for help finding occupants of car involved in homicide of 21-year-old

GARY — The Lake County Sheriff called for justice in the death of a 21-year-old man, asking for the public’s help in identifying occupants in a vehicle connected with the homicide.

On Nov. 1, Wanya Burnside was riding with family in an SUV when someone open fired on them in the 1300 block of Noble Street in Gary, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Burnside was shot and died from his injuries in an Illinois hospital on Nov. 3. Another man in the same car suffered a bullet graze wound to the head but survived.

On Wednesday, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit released images showing a silver Chevy Impala made between 2006 and 2013, which is believed to have been involved in the shooting. While individuals are not visible through the vehicle's windows in the photos, police are asking if anyone can identify who may have been in the car pictured during the shooting.

“Someone in our community may have details that could help bring those responsible for this young man’s death to justice,” Martinez said.

The day of the shooting, a Chevy Tahoe was driving in the area of 13th Avenue and Wilson Street in Gary when an unknown number of individuals in a group of people standing outside began shooting at the Tahoe, Gary police previously told The Times.