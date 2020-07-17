Investigators list potential crimes in Indiana assault case

“Vauhxx Booker has not committed any crimes and is a free man,” the statement said. “He refused to be subjected to an interview with the same DNR officers who refused to listen to him July 4 when he was attacked.”

A lawyer for Purdy didn't respond Thursday to a message seeking comment.

Cox, a friend of Purdy's who told investigators he had permission to be on the property that day, said he was also punched in the face by Booker. Cox additionally said he “was pretty sure” that he hit Booker twice in the face.

Booker has a different story about what happened. He said he was pinned to a tree at the lake just south of Booker’s hometown of Bloomington and that the group of five men accused him of trespassing on private property. After he tried to apologize, he said the situation got physical. Booker said the men threatened to break his arms and said, “get a noose,” while telling his friends to leave the area. Booker also said one of the men had a hat with a Confederate flag on it and that the men made statements about “white power.”

Witnesses who were with Booker that day told investigators they heard racial slurs being shouted and that someone said “get a noose" and "leave the boy here, we will take care of him”.