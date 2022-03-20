Investments in NWI tourism continue to pay off

Indiana Dunes National Park is hands-down the biggest tourist attraction in Indiana. It’s drawing millions of visitors a year, even more so now that its status has been upgraded to “national park.”

Where once the national and state parks drew in 3 million visitors a year, the 2019 name change for the national park has paid big dividends. The two parks now bring in 5 million visitors annually.

Indiana Dunes National Park is one of the 25 most visited properties in the National Park Service system. At 3.2 million visitors a year, it ranks 24th, tied with Cape Hatteras National Seashore and within spitting distance of Yosemite National Park, with 3.3 million visitors, according to the NPS website.

“I think the national park draws folks in from all over,” said Jack Arnett, executive director of Visit Michigan City LaPorte. Stand in a parking lot or on a trail and ask visitors where they’re from. They’re from all over the United States and beyond."

The park is a savior for the tourism industry.

“We calculated that our industry lost $70 million” during the pandemic, said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism. Without the Dunes, “We would have had a $140 million loss, easily."

Paul Labovitz, superintendent at National Park Service, Indiana Dunes National Park, is an entrepreneur at heart. His park’s annual budget from Uncle Sam is $10 million to $11 million a year. Between Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, tourism brings in well over $1 billion, he said. That’s an amazing return on investment.

“We don’t know if we have 5 million people who come here once or one person who comes here 5 million times,” Labovitz said.

With passes to be required for entry to the national park, it will be interesting to see over the next three to five years how that affects the tourism numbers. The park staff can tell where the cars go but not who and why.

The park is the No. 1 attraction, but it’s not the only one. Visitor bureaus like Indiana Dunes Tourism in Porter County try to let visitors know there’s a lot more to see and do in the area.

That translates into places to stay.

LaPorte County is the third largest county in the state in regard to availability of third party vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo, according to Arnett.

“I think that’s an unknown quantity for us in the industry,” he said. Visitor bureaus like his used to think that putting heads in beds meant filling hotel rooms. But there are beds elsewhere, too.

Owners of homes in the Airbnb and similar systems have to pay the innkeepers tax just like their hotel and bed-and-breakfast competitors, and that money is being reinvested into attracting tourism.

“We lobbied for it for a long time,” Arnett said. “That’s a huge deal. It added, over the course of a year, hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The future of LaPorte County is figuring out these vacation rentals, how to market them.”

Different counties go about the task of attracting tourists in different ways.

“When I got into this industry, everybody said stay away from events, stay in your lane,” Arnett said. “We found that niche in LaPorte.”

The county visitors bureau is sponsoring events like big boat races in addition to promoting others’ events.

Youth sports are big in Lake County, too. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority helps book events as well as rooms for participants.

In Porter County, promoting tourism includes improving the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center, which Indiana Dunes Tourism operates in partnership with the National Park Service.

The national park is very important in Porter County, stretching across the entire county. With the park’s name change, visitors are asking about hiking opportunities and not just the beaches, Weimer said.

“They’re coming earlier in the season, and they’re staying longer,” she said.

The visitor center has longer summer hours and shorter winter hours, staffing appropriately for the ebb and flow of tourists flocking to the facility. As the park’s off season grows ever shorter, the visitors center will need to adjust its hours to accommodate the influx of spring and fall visitors, Weimer said.

Her agency is investing in the visitor center that is proving popular and reinventing the space.

The interior used to be dominated by racks of brochures for tourists. Those have been moved to a different room to make their first impression of the building — and the park — more meaningful, Weimer said.

The center aims to intercept visitors and help them better plan their time during their visit. Above all, it needs to be welcoming and engaging.

Weimer is excited about an Indigenous Cultural Trail that would start at the visitor center. Engineering is underway for that project.

Included is a shelter that would offer a chance to do outdoor events at the center.

“These are all game-changers,” she said.

Nichols Tourism Group estimated the visitor center redesign and the new trail could generate about $20 million in new visitor spending annually for Porter County businesses, Weimer said.

Weimer and her counterparts in Lake and LaPorte counties want visitors to have a good time at the Dunes, but they also want to have the visitors explore other areas as well.

“We’ve got to get them into our communities. We’ve got to get them to spend the night,” she said.

“The visitors are here. They’ve already chosen to be here,” Weimer said. "The trick is to get them engaged, to get them to venture south of Interstate 94 to see what else the Region has to offer."

Helping visitors find out what else there is to do south of the Dunes is key to spreading those tourism dollars around.

“If I’m in Hebron, I want to think about having that Indiana Dunes brand,” she said. "Communities aren’t taking enough advantage of having the Dunes in their backyard."

LaPorte County and its neighbors offer several traditional destinations. Lake Michigan is the most obvious — “We call it Indiana’s ocean,” Arnett said — but there’s also Blue Chip Hotel and Casino, Premium Outlets, youth sports and more.

“The future of LaPorte County is figuring out these vacation rentals, how to market them,” he said. “We look at it as a regional approach.”

Stay in one place, and you’re got a home base for explorations across the Region. That includes not just outstanding national, state and local parks — Michigan City’s Washington Park, with its beaches, lighthouse, zoo and marina is a major draw — but also University of Notre Dame home games, Amish country trips, agritourism like Fair Oaks Farms and more.

Just as Indiana Dunes Tourism is investing in the visitors center, the National Park Service is investing in properties at the national park.

The entrance fee won’t be enforced by a heavy-handed approach — “that’s a hell of a way to enjoy the park,” Labovitz said — but it will generate much-needed money for maintaining the park.

The park has fewer employees than three years ago, Labovitz said. Congress keeps passing continuing resolutions to fund the parks at previous funding levels, yet employees need raises, and other costs are going up as well. That extra expense has to be met but cutting somewhere in the budget.

“We can really barely take care of the park as it is, now that it’s 55 years old,” he said.

The fee is controversial, with many people not wanting to pay for what they’ve enjoyed for free for years. But public engagement on the admission fee issue found “fairly overwhelming support,” he said.

There are many maintenance and other needs at the park to be addressed.

Not this summer, but for the future, the National Park Service is working on plans to build bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure along U.S. 12 and to beaches, Labovitz said.

At Waverly and Mineral Springs roads, there could be improvements for pedestrians.

“Why not a trail along the road to make the trail a part of the experience?” he said. The park could offer visitors an accessible trail, perhaps an elevated boardwalk, “and not get hit by a car along Mineral Springs Road,” he said.

Another future project is addressing historic buildings at the park so they can be open and adaptively reused. The Goodfellow Camp used by the Indiana Dunes Learning Center comes to mind, as does the House of Tomorrow, a 1934 World’s Fair home brought to Beverly Shores to overlook Lake Michigan.

Bailly homestead needs help, too. The house was closed three years ago because it was deemed unsafe for the public.

“The house is leaning,” he said. “It’s nothing a few million dollars won’t fix.” It’s just a matter of getting the money to do it. Like others in the tourism industry, Labovitz sees the wisdom of investing in the tourism industry for a major return on investment.

