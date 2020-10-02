Is it safe to trick or treat amid the coronavirus pandemic? A NWI pediatrician weighs in.

CROWN POINT — As a parent herself, Dr. Akilah Cook is debating whether or not to take her daughter trick-or-treating this year.
Cook, a pediatrician with Crown Point Pediatrics, understands the desire to follow tradition, but said Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating, are risky.
"We're definitely going to have to use more protection this year than in years past; it's not just about checking your kids' candy this year," Cook said.
Thus far, various Northwest Indiana communities have announced they are moving forward with traditional trick-or-treating hours. Many local leaders have said the decision is up to individual families, adding the key is to exercise personal responsibility.
This Halloween, Cook advises staying away from large, indoor parties, indoor haunted houses and pumpkin patches where social distancing isn't possible and/or various pumpkins have been handled by multiple people.
Lower-risk options, she said, could including taking a nod from the Easter Bunny.
"A parent can always make it a fun experience for them to trick-or-treat maybe around their own homes, something like an Easter egg hunt," Cook said. "I know we have to be really creative as parents in terms of keeping our children safe, but I think that is the lowest-risk option out there."
If parents and kids do choose to brave the streets, Cook said families should only travel with people in their household; maintain physical distance between others; wear a breathable, cloth face mask over their mouth, nose and chin — and no, costume masks don't count, and shouldn't be worn to prevent COVID-19 infection; and continue to practice good hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water, or by using hand sanitizer when out and about.
"There are risks everywhere these days. There's risk if you decide to go to the grocery store these days, and I think we've all at this point been sort of trained that there is an inherent risk everywhere you go," Cook said. "You definitely want to minimize your exposure. There is an inherent risk of COVID-19, and we all have a responsibility to try to prevent the spread."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled traditional trick or treating, where children go door to door for candy; trunk-or-treat events where treats are given out from vehicle trunks in a large parking lot; crowded, indoor costume parties; and indoor haunted houses with crowds and screaming as higher-risk Halloween activities, and recommends avoiding them.
Cook said it is imperative households clearly indicate whether or not they want to participate in trick or treating this year. Usually, homeowners leave a light on to welcome trick-or-treaters.
Those passing out treats should practice proper hand hygiene when preparing candy, Cook said, adding a safer alternative to traditional trick-or-treating would be having a snack bag placed for trick-or-treaters on a front porch/doorstep to limit contact between people who are not in the same household.
People should wear masks, consider a face shield and wear gloves when passing out candy. Gloves should be switched after each family, Cook said.
If candy is placed in a bowl outdoors, Cook recommended parents grab a treat for their children instead of kids rifling through the candy.
"If parents elect to trick-or-treat, they definitely have to take steps. ... We can always be creative and use other options in our own home with our own children that don't involve contact with a big group of people, or exposing them to other people's homes one door at a time," Cook said.
"We just have to be a little bit more creative than in the year's past. But if people go out, there definitely is still an inherent risk, even with the recommendations that I am giving to you."
