Is it safe to trick or treat amid the coronavirus pandemic? A NWI pediatrician weighs in.

"A parent can always make it a fun experience for them to trick-or-treat maybe around their own homes, something like an Easter egg hunt," Cook said. "I know we have to be really creative as parents in terms of keeping our children safe, but I think that is the lowest-risk option out there."

If parents and kids do choose to brave the streets, Cook said families should only travel with people in their household; maintain physical distance between others; wear a breathable, cloth face mask over their mouth, nose and chin — and no, costume masks don't count, and shouldn't be worn to prevent COVID-19 infection; and continue to practice good hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water, or by using hand sanitizer when out and about.

"There are risks everywhere these days. There's risk if you decide to go to the grocery store these days, and I think we've all at this point been sort of trained that there is an inherent risk everywhere you go," Cook said. "You definitely want to minimize your exposure. There is an inherent risk of COVID-19, and we all have a responsibility to try to prevent the spread."