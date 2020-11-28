ISP awards Region troopers for life-saving, bravery, DUI enforcement

An initial pursuit began after Valparaiso police and Porter County sheriff's deputies chased a group of three fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The group crashed the car and fled into a nearby wooded area near the 27-mile marker on the westbound Toll Road, ISP said.

Hansen and his K-9 partner, Nikan, assisted in a search for the suspects while McFarrin helped at the scene of the crash.

Meanwhile, a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter radioed that one of the suspects was running back toward the Toll Road, east of where the group crashed earlier.

Sheriff's police advised the suspect was trying to enter vehicles that were stopped in a traffic backup in the area, ISP said.

Hansen, McFarrin and Porter County Deputy Alec Kostelnik immediately headed to the Toll Road, where the suspect got into a physical altercation with a maintenance worker and stole his pickup truck.

The suspect then fled west into stopped traffic, striking other vehicles, and getting stuck in the backup in the process.

Hanse, McFarrin and Kostelnik surrounded the pickup truck on foot, at which point the suspect reversed the vehicle toward the three officers, prompting them to shoot at the suspect.