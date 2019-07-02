VALPARAISO — Porter County has been given a clean slate to run off as the newly formed Board of Elections and Registration swore in its members and employees Monday.
Jeff Chidester, the county Democratic Party chairman, appointed himself as the new member of his party to the now five-member board. Ethan Lowe, a local attorney, joined as the new Republican member. Republican David Bengs and Democrat David Welter remain on the board. Welter was selected to be president of the board, with Lowe serving as vice president.
The new law passed by the Indiana Legislature this year, which prompted the shake-up, has an anti-nepotism clause that prevents the appointment of direct relatives to the board by either party chairman or the clerk.
Chidester's wife, Kathy Kozuszek, previously served as Democratic director of the Office of Voter Registration, which was merged into the election board. He appointed her to the position.
The registration office was abolished and its duties were merged into the new board of elections.
Meanwhile, candidates for two new positions, a director and an assistant director, were recommended by County Clerk Jessica Bailey. These two positions will take over day-to-day operations of running the election system.
Bailey nominated Republican Sundae Schoon as director and Democrat Becky Rauch as assistant director.
“I put a lot of thought into this, thinking about the type of person that should run Porter County elections,” Bailey said. “These people will be in charge of one of the most sacred processes and need to understand the magnitude of this position.”
The board members unanimously approved Bailey's recommendations of Rauch, but Chidester voted against Schoon.
Both have worked in elections or other duties in the clerk's office for more than a decade. Schoon previously served as the Republican counterpart to Kozuszek, while Rauch worked as a deputy.
“I've spent 12 years basically doing this job. It just felt natural for me to apply and continue my work during this new chapter,” Schoon said. “I'm excited to help move the process forward.”
“I've been working in some part of the clerk's office since 2007,” Rauch said. “I've worn many hats, and I know how many parts work so I'm looking forward to bringing that with me as a part of this team.”
Schoon said she'd like to make some changes to how elections are run in the county, including holding candidate training to prevent confusion on election paperwork, improve transparency and increase public participation.
“We also really need to engage with voters, so I'd like to see us engage more on social media,” she said. “Voter turnout can always be bigger and better.”
The change to the board was prompted by the state after a number of issues involving the midterm election in 2018 caused the vote count to be delayed for days. Some voters were turned away due to a lack of poll workers and many locations had to remain open late.