'It was like a bad Western,' NWI woman recalls encounter with S'ville turkeys

SCHERERVILLE — Christine McCants was leaving a friend's house last week when she encountered unexpected visitors.

McCants said her friend lives on Gulfview Drive near Austin Avenue, where a rafter of wild turkeys tends to hang out.

"We always see them roaming around," McCants said.

McCants spotted the turkeys on Thursday while driving and slowed down to take a look.

However, she wasn't expecting a "fowl" encounter with the birds: "It gets in the street, and I'm stopped and it fluffs up and it starts coming right at me," McCants said.

"He puffed up and he's walking right toward my car, it was like a bad Western. I'm like what the hell is going on here? ... Is this thing going to show me down?"

Still sitting in her blue Chevy, McCants said two turkeys approached the driver's side window.

When she tried to leave, the turkeys began to lunge for the car tires — one even jumping in front of her car, McCants said.

"I'm laughing, but at the same time I'm like, 'Oh, my God, if I was not in my car, I would be terrified right now,'" McCants said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}