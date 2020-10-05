‘It was luck’: NWI couple recall truck plowing through cornfield into their kitchen

WEST CREEK TOWNSHIP — It was a regular Wednesday evening for the Grothauses.
Around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Eugene Grothaus was on the phone in the dining room, talking to an old friend, while his wife, Phyllis Grothaus, was watching "Wheel of Fortune" in the living room.
They heard a loud crash.
"I couldn't figure out what the heck was going on. I was sitting at the dining room table, sitting there like this, talking to a friend, looking out at the highway and all the sudden I hear something," Eugene said.
"It sounded like a bomb went off," Phyllis said.
Shards of glass, splintered antiques and drywall were thrown about the couple's kitchen. A man driving a white Ford pickup truck plowed through a cornfield and into the kitchen, inches from where Eugene sat.
"I didn't see him come in. All I heard was a big crash. (He) hit the kitchen sink, sitting there with the motor still running," Eugene said.
"My wife's screaming and crying because she's sitting in the living room watching TV and all the glass and pieces of furniture was flying past her. I stood up to see if she's OK, that's when I noticed a pickup truck."
The pair walked away unscathed. The accident, however, left the couple's dining room, kitchen and living room in disrepair.
"It was luck," Eugene said recently.
"Usually most afternoons I'd sit there on that side of the house (outside). Because I was talking to a friend on the phone, I ended up going inside. ... I could have been outside."
The Grothaus' daughter, Pam Davenport, said before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the Region, their family would gather on Wednesday or Thursday in the dining room for game night.
'Thick-tongued, slurring words'
When officers arrived to the Grothaus' home in West Creek Township, they saw a pickup truck with Illinois registration in the east wall of the home, according to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Police said only the rear tires and rear end of the truck were visible outside of the home.
The truck traveled approximately 300 yards off the road and through a cornfield before crashing into the Grothaus' light blue home.
The driver, whose identity was not revealed in the police report, was not able to stand on his own free will.
Officers said the man was thick-tongued, slurring words, confused, lethargic and swaying while sitting down. Police also smelled a strong odor of alcohol.
The man stated he didn't have a driver's license and wasn't carrying his wallet. Police later discovered the man's Illinois driver's license was revoked.
When officers asked the man how much he had to drink, he replied, "A lot."
Though the driver refused medical attention on the scene, he was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point. There, staff drew blood to determine his blood alcohol content.
The incident remains under investigation, and toxicology results are pending, the sheriff's department said, adding results could take weeks.
Police said the driver will be charged with driving with license revoked, reckless driving causing property damage and several citations.
Two additional charges are pending toxicology results and include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
