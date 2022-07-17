'It's rocked us to our core': 4 dead, 2 wounded at Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — Four people, including the gunman, died and two were injured in another mass shooting, this time at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood down in Central Indiana.

A man with a long gun opened fire in the food court of the popular mall at U.S. 31 and County Line Road in Johnson County, just south of the Indianapolis border.

"We experienced a shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said in a press release. "The Greenwood Police Department is in control of the scene. I am in direct contact with the command post and there is no further threat. I would ask the public to please stay away from this area."

Greenwood police said a civilian shot the shooter at the mall, which is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Properties, one of the largest mall operators in the country that also runs the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City.

"The shooter is among the deceased," Myers said. "He was shot by an armed individual. This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that it was assisting but that Greenwood was taking the lead on the response and investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Indiana State Police, ATF, Johnson County Sheriff's Department, Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies also investigated.

At about 6:05 p.m. Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report an active shooter in the food court, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said at a press conference.

"As you can imagine, this situation is horrible. It's rocked us to our core," Ison said. "We're still very early in this investigation. What we do know is we appear to have one shooter. It looks to be an adult male. We have not identified him yet. We do not have a motive yet."

The shooter had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, Ison said.

"He entered the food court and started shooing," he said.

Three of the victims died and two were rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. No immediate update was available on their conditions.

The shooter was killed by a shopper at the mall who had a handgun, Ison said.

"A Good Samaritan who was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter," Ison said.

Tactical teams went to clear the mall after the shooter was shot dead.

"The mall is very big," he said. "It takes a lot of time to clear every store, that large facility."

Police found a suspicious backpack left in a bathroom bomb squads were investigating, Ison said.

"The backpack was laying in the bathroom outside the food court that was unattended," he said. "Given the circumstances, it's suspicious."

Shoppers were evacuated from the enclosed one-story mall, one of the largest and most vibrant in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who's running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, expressed sympathy for the victims.

“My heart aches for those who lost loved ones today in the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. There are simply no words for these tragedies that continue to unfold before our eyes.”

Normally busy on the weekend, the Greenwood Park Mall anchors a commercial trade district about 15 minutes south of downtown Indianapolis. It's home to about 150 stores, including a Macy's and Von Maur and a town square-like "lifestyle center" with a Cheesecake Factory.

Greenwood is the largest south suburb of Indianapolis and is home to more than 63,000 people, experiencing rapid population growth amid a housing boom over the last few decades.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Johnson County Dispatch at 317-346-6336.