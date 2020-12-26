IU Northwest raises more than $10 million in bicentennial campaign

GARY — Indiana University Northwest has raised more than $10 million as a part of IU's multiyear bicentennial campaign, university officials said last week.
Launched in September 2015, IU's "For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign" sought to raise funds for IU campuses across the state — including IU Bloomington, IUPUI and IU Northwest among others — in celebration of the university's 200th anniversary.
The campaign ended on Sept. 30 this year.
"Over the past years, the Bicentennial campaign has galvanized hundreds of thousands of IU supporters," IU President Michael McRobbie said. "It has transformed the landscapes of IU's campuses with state-of-the-art facilities. It has helped to ensure the future success of a number of IU schools that now bear the names of their supporters. It has generated support for our most outstanding faculty. And it has offered the promise of an affordable education to some of the state's and the country's very best students."
IU Northwest surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $8 million within the first few years of the bicentennial campaign, according to an IU news release.
As a whole, IU has raised nearly $3.9 billion across its campuses, McRobbie said in an early October meeting.
"It is deeply gratifying to know that so many have generously invested in our campus," said Ken Iwama, who joined IU Northwest as chancellor in August. "These donations symbolize their belief in our mission and our campus's commitment to enhance the quality of life of the most diverse, urban, industrialized region of the state."
Funds collected throughout the campaign have supported research opportunities, study abroad programs, the creation of 44 student scholarships, renovations to athletic areas and community gathering rooms, and enhancements to fine arts and performance theater space.
More than 10,000 alumni, businesses, foundations and IU Northwest faculty and staff contributed to the campaign.
Collectively, 458 IU Northwest faculty and staff donated $3 million to the bicentennial effort.
Nongovernmental organizations — including private corporations, local businesses, and federal and private foundations — contributed more than $600,000 in IU Northwest's fundraising, according to the university.
"We are deeply touched by the remarkable generosity of the IU Northwest community in support of For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign," said Jeri Pat Gabbert, vice chancellor for university advancement at IUN. "Every single gift is an investment in the work our campus community puts forth to advance vital research, push forward innovation and curiosity, and prepare students to become future leaders."
Fundraising efforts will continue beyond the bicentennial campaign, especially as the coronavirus pandemic forces unforeseen changes in the education, university officials said.
"We've collectively faced some challenging times, and we've shown our resolve and commitment to this region and the advancement of our students, campus and vital programming," Gabbert said. "We remain focused on transformational and positive change for our students, even in the most unprecedented of times."