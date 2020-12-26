IU Northwest raises more than $10 million in bicentennial campaign

GARY — Indiana University Northwest has raised more than $10 million as a part of IU's multiyear bicentennial campaign, university officials said last week.

Launched in September 2015, IU's "For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign" sought to raise funds for IU campuses across the state — including IU Bloomington, IUPUI and IU Northwest among others — in celebration of the university's 200th anniversary.

The campaign ended on Sept. 30 this year.

"Over the past years, the Bicentennial campaign has galvanized hundreds of thousands of IU supporters," IU President Michael McRobbie said. "It has transformed the landscapes of IU's campuses with state-of-the-art facilities. It has helped to ensure the future success of a number of IU schools that now bear the names of their supporters. It has generated support for our most outstanding faculty. And it has offered the promise of an affordable education to some of the state's and the country's very best students."

IU Northwest surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $8 million within the first few years of the bicentennial campaign, according to an IU news release.

As a whole, IU has raised nearly $3.9 billion across its campuses, McRobbie said in an early October meeting.