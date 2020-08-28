 Skip to main content
IU orders 10 houses to quarantine after positive virus tests
IU orders 10 houses to quarantine after positive virus tests

IU Bloomington

Indiana University's Bloomington campus.

 Joseph S. Pete, file, The Times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Members of eight Greek houses and students living in two other houses off the Bloomington campus have been ordered to quarantine because of positive COVID-19 tests, Indiana University said.

IU has directed all of the affected houses, including the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses, to suspend in-person organizational activities, other than dining and housing for live-in members, until at least Sept. 14, the university said in a news release Thursday.

No IU residence halls are included in these measures, the release said.

The news release did not include specific numbers but described "an alarming increase of positive tests."

At Purdue University in West Lafayette, 10 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon have tested positive and were living in campus housing set aside for isolation, while another 55 members at the off-campus fraternity house were in quarantine and locked down for the first two weeks of the semester, a fraternity official said this week.

Across campus, more than 40 members of a housing cooperative were in quarantine after two members tested positive, an adviser said.

