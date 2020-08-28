IU orders 10 houses to quarantine after positive virus tests

×
Indiana University's Bloomington campus.
Joseph S. Pete, file, The Times
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Members of eight Greek houses and students living in two other houses off the Bloomington campus have been ordered to quarantine because of positive COVID-19 tests, Indiana University said.
IU has directed all of the affected houses, including the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses, to suspend in-person organizational activities, other than dining and housing for live-in members, until at least Sept. 14, the university said in a news release Thursday.
No IU residence halls are included in these measures, the release said.
The news release did not include specific numbers but described "an alarming increase of positive tests."
At Purdue University in West Lafayette, 10 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon have tested positive and were living in campus housing set aside for isolation, while another 55 members at the off-campus fraternity house were in quarantine and locked down for the first two weeks of the semester, a fraternity official said this week.
Across campus, more than 40 members of a housing cooperative were in quarantine after two members tested positive, an adviser said.
How do NWI school reentry plans compare?
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? cps.k12.in.us Options: Hybrid learning first nine weeks. Schedule: Students will meet in person two days a week and participate in remote learning the remainder of the week. Masks: Required in most contexts, except when eating or in classrooms where social distancing is appropriate.
Important dates: Students' first day of school has been pushed back from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24.
Mary Freda, file, The Times
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? duneland.k12.in.us Options: Hybrid learning model possible for first nine weeks of instruction. Schedule: Students will attend class two-to-three days a week in-person in an alphabetically determined rotation. Students will last names beginning A-K will be in school on Tuesdays and Wednesday and students with last names L-Z will be in school on Thursday and Fridays. The two groups will rotate in-person and online instructions on Mondays. When not meeting in-person, students will be expected to keep up with remote learning assignments. Masks: During the pandemic, students will be required to have a mask with them at all times. Students may be allowed to remove masks in classrooms when social distancing can be maintained.
Important dates: Students' first day delayed from Aug. 12 to Aug. 25.
Doug Ross, file, The Times
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Where’s your school’s plan? eastporter.k12.in.us Options: On campus or elearning. Schedule: Students on campus will follow a traditional school schedule. Remote students must attend all recorded or live instruction sessions and communicate with teachers during school hours. Masks: Masks are recommended when riding the bus, when dropping a student off to enter the school building and where social distancing is not possible.
Important dates: Students’ first day is Aug. 12.
Image from Google Maps
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Where’s your school’s plan? garycsc.k12.in.us/2020-2021-school-re-entry Options: All virtual start to school year. Schedule: More information to come. Masks: Masks will be required at certain times for all students and staff.
Important dates: Students’ first day of Aug. 12 delayed to Aug. 17 following power and internet connectivity outages.
John Luke, file, The Times
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Where’s your school’s plan? griffith.k12.in.us Options: Virtual for first four weeks. Schedule: Online learning to be provided by Griffith teachers. Masks: Masks will be required, but may be removed where social distancing is appropriate. Face shields may also be used.
Important dates: Students' first day of instruction will begin Aug. 19, pushed back from the district's original start date of Aug. 12.
Image from Google Maps
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? hanover.k12.in.us Options: In-person or elearning. Schedule: Five days a week of instruction. Virtual instruction will be provided by licensed Hanover teachers. Masks: Masks are strongly encouraged where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained and required on school buses, in restrooms and when visiting an office.
Important dates: Online registration packets will be made available to parents in late July. Students’ first day is Aug. 19.
Image from Google Maps
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Where’s your school’s plan? lcsc.us Options: In person or online learning. Schedule: Five days per week for in-person instruction; minimum five hours a day for grades 1-6, and six hours for grades 7-12, if choosing elearning option. Masks: Masks will be required anytime students and staff cannot maintain six feet of distance. They will not be required while in classrooms if students are working individually and facing the same direction.
Important dates: School board members approved a delayed start date of Aug. 17, pushed back from Aug. 12.
Image by John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Where’s your school’s plan? lakeridge.k12.in.us Options: Remote learning for first nine weeks. Schedule: Remote students will receive education from teachers as they would in the classroom with some live teaching sessions or recorded lessons being provided. Masks: Staff and students will be required to have a mask with them at all times.They will be required to be worn in certain settings such as on school buses, moving throughout school buildings, and speaking to others face-to-face.
Important dates: Students' first day was delayed from Aug. 19 to Sept. 2.
Image from Google Maps
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Where’s your school’s plan? www.lpcsc.k12.in.us Options: In-person, LPCSC-led distance learning, or LPCSC Homeschool Academy. Schedule:Distance learning will require a nine week (grades K-8) or semester-long (9-12) commitment. LPCSC Homeschool Academy is a full school year commitment. Masks: Masks will be available for students and staff and worn as much as reasonably possible. Some students may be considered medically exempt. See full school plan for more details.
Important dates: Registration for traditional in-person, LPCSC distance learning and LPCSC Homeschool Academy is required by Aug. 5. Students' first day is Aug. 24.
Image from Google Maps
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? mvsc.k12.in.us Options: Virtual learning first trimester. Masks: Students must have a mask with them at all times. Masks can be removed at lunch or where social distancing is possible.
Important dates: Students' first day is Aug. 20.
Image from Google Maps
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Where’s your school’s plan? educateMC.net/reopening Options: All online until fall break. In-person or one of two Michigan City online learning plans available upon building reopening. Schedule: Five days a week with daily guidance either in-person or online of instructor, or self-paced online model for students not intending to return to traditional learning in future years. Masks: Visitors, students and staff must have masks with them at all times.
Important dates: Students’ first day is Aug. 24 with a potential return to in-person instruction based on community coronavirus positivity rates on Oct. 19.
Image from Google Maps
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? www.portage.k12.in.us Options: All Portage students' learning will be virtual for the first quarter of the school year.
Important dates: Students will begin their first day of virtual learning on Aug. 12.
Image from Google Maps
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? scec.k12.in.us Options: Virtual learning for first nine weeks. Schedule: Synchronous instruction will be led for students on a daily schedule from East Chicago classrooms. Masks: Required in most contexts, except when eating or in classrooms where social distancing is appropriate. Visitors, students and staff must have masks with them at all times.
Important dates: Teachers' first day is Aug. 12. Instruction begins for students on Aug. 17.
Image from Google Maps
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? hammond.k12.in.us Options: Virtual learning for first semester. Schedule: Students will be taught on a a school day schedule with attendance taken daily, with exceptions for in-person career and special education programs. Masks: Masks must be work by everyone in common spaces such as hallways, cafeterias, washrooms and teacher work rooms.
Important dates: Students’ first day is Aug. 19.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
Where’s your school’s plan? hobart.k12.in.us/ProtectBrickies Options: Choice of in person or elearning. Schedule: Five days a week of in-person instruction or virtual elearning for all students following set school day schedule. Masks: Students and staff are required to have a mask with them at all times. Required in most contexts, except when eating or in classrooms where social distancing is appropriate.
Important dates: Students’ first day pushed back from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.
Image from Google Maps
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Where’s your school’s plan? highland.k12.in.us Options: Online instruction for first nine weeks. Schedule: Online students will receive instruction from a school town employee via Google Classroom or another online instructional program. Masks: Required in most contexts, except when eating or in classrooms where distancing is appropriate.
Important dates: Student registration begins online Aug. 3. Students’ first day is Aug. 12.
Image from Google Maps
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Where’s your school’s plan? valpo.k12.in.us Options: In-person or remote learning. Schedule: Five days a week in person. Remote learners will be assigned classes and consistent instructors in an effort to provide education synchronous to students’ in-person peers. Masks: Face masks are recommended at all times. Masks will be required where social distancing is not possible.
Important dates: Students’ first day is Aug. 12.
Image from Google Maps
