INDIANAPOLIS — Since ancient times, full moons have been associated with mysterious and unusual behaviors, but now Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have discovered, using empirical evidence, that deaths by suicide actually do increase during the week of a full moon.

Alexander Niculescu, IU professor of psychiatry, and his colleagues examined data from the Marion County coroner’s office about suicides taking place from 2012 to 2016 and published a paper about their research in Discover Mental Health. What they found is that suicides increased significantly during the week of the full moon, with people over age 55 showing a particularly high increase. They also looked at time of day and months and found that 3-4 p.m. and September are peak times for suicides in the data they reviewed.

"From a clinical perspective and a public health perspective, we found some important take-home messages in this study," Niculescu said. "High-risk patients should possibly be followed more closely the week of the full moon, during late afternoons and perhaps the month of September."

He speculates that the increased light from the full moon may be to blame for the increase in suicides during that period, as ambient light plays a major role on the body’s circadian rhythm.

"The effect of ambient light and body clocks in suicide needs to be studied more closely, along with how people sleep and their exposure to light," Niculescu said. "Changes in light can affect vulnerable people, in conjunction with other risk factors."

As for the time of day and year, he said that 3-4 p.m. could be a time of peak stressors in the day and that a decrease in light occurs around that time; in September, he noted, many people experience the end of summer vacations and seasonal affective disorder effects, as daylight decreases during that time of year.

Niculescu hopes to study if exposure to screens at night exacerbates this issue, especially in younger people.

"Some people have a full moon in their hand every night," he said. "It’s an area we absolutely need to study further."

Anyone struggling with mental health or experiencing a personal conflict should seek help from a professional. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. To reach the lifeline, call 988.

More than 11% of Americans may not be receiving the mental health care they need, data shows More than 11% of Americans may not be receiving the mental health care they need, data shows US average Differences across states LGBTQ+ people Younger generations