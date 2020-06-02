IU, Purdue outline fall return from coronavirus closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

College students will likely return to campus this fall, but classes at two major Indiana universities will look different.

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced calendars for the upcoming school year, as well as measures being implemented to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread amid this year's global pandemic.

Both campuses will operate under modified fall calendars with classes set to begin Aug. 24 and foregoing students' traditional fall break.

At Purdue University's West Lafayette campus, students will receive in-person instruction from Aug. 24 to Nov. 24 without customary university holidays and fall breaks. Occupancy in classrooms will be reduced by 50% and large classes will be limited to no more than 150 students, according to the university.

Instructors and students will be required to keep a distance of 10 feet and mobile Plexiglas barriers will be installed to create additional distance.