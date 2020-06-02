You are the owner of this article.
IU, Purdue outline fall return from coronavirus closures
IU, Purdue outline fall return from coronavirus closures

Purdue University West Lafayette

The Gateway Arch along Stadium Street greets visitors to the north end on the academic campus.

 Photo provided by Purdue Marketing & Media / Mark Simons

College students will likely return to campus this fall, but classes at two major Indiana universities will look different.

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced calendars for the upcoming school year, as well as measures being implemented to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread amid this year's global pandemic.

Both campuses will operate under modified fall calendars with classes set to begin Aug. 24 and foregoing students' traditional fall break.

At Purdue University's West Lafayette campus, students will receive in-person instruction from Aug. 24 to Nov. 24 without customary university holidays and fall breaks. Occupancy in classrooms will be reduced by 50% and large classes will be limited to no more than 150 students, according to the university.

Purdue trustees approve modified calendar, flu test requirements for possible fall return to campus

Instructors and students will be required to keep a distance of 10 feet and mobile Plexiglas barriers will be installed to create additional distance.

"The overwhelming majority of our students have indicated they want to be on campus this fall, and everything we are doing right now is aimed at offering the safest experience we can as we protect all the members of our community," Purdue Board of Trustees Chair Michael Berghoff said in a May 26 update. "This will include many major changes in our protocols and our behaviors. We will rely on each members of the Boilermaker community to be responsible and make the best decisions for themselves and for others."

On the IU Bloomington campus, classes will be allowed to meet in person or online through Nov. 20. Beginning Nov. 30, classes will transition to online only instruction through the end of the fall semester on Dec. 20.

IU will also begin its spring 2021 semester with online instruction, meaning in-person classes will not be delivered again on the Bloomington campus until Feb. 7. IU students will also forego a traditional spring break with in-person instruction carrying through the end of the spring semester on May 9.

University administrators weigh return to in-person learning this fall

IU will introduce a new, online winter session from Dec. 21 to Feb. 7, allowing students to pick up additional credit hours at no additional cost to those already enrolled with the university's banded tuition rates.

"As we have said repeatedly, the safety and well-being of all IU students, faculty and staff is our highest priority," IU President Michael McRobbie said in a letter to the IU community last week. "We have followed a methodical and deliberate approach in developing our plans for the new academic year and are relying on the best health and safety guidance available."

Both universities are outlining provisions for additional protective measures and masks will be required on the Bloomington and West Lafayette campuses. More details about coronavirus response at IU and Purdue are available at coronavirus.iu.edu and protect.purdue.edu.

