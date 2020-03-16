IU to extend online classes through end of spring semester

Since then, the total number of reported COVID-19 cases has risen about to about 3,000, with the U.S. government declaring a national state of emergency, IU President Michael McRobbie said in a Sunday night letter to students.

"The health and safety of the IU community are our foremost concerns as we make vital decisions for the operations of the university," McRobbie said. "We continue to be advised by health experts, including those from county, state and federal agencies."

IU is among the first Indiana higher education institutions to cancel in-person learning through the end of the spring semester. Ball State University has also committed to restricting face-to-face learning through the rest of the school year.

Others, like the University of Notre Dame and Purdue University West Lafayette, have committed to remote teaching through at least mid-April.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that 24 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed positive in Indiana, as of Monday morning. Nearly 140 tests have been administered statewide.

While cases continue to be reported across the state — with most cases concentrated in central Indiana counties like Marion, Hendricks and Johnson counties — no universities have identified cases on their campuses.