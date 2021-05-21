IU will require COVID-19 vaccines for fall semester

GARY — Students, faculty and staff at Indiana University Northwest will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester.

A news release Friday said the first dose should be completed by July 1, so the university can lift most masking and social distancing requirements.

"Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience," the release said.

People will need to be fully vaccinated — meaning have received all doses of whichever vaccine, plus waited an additional two weeks after the final dose — by Aug. 15 or when they first return to campus, whichever is sooner.

An exemption process for a narrow set of criteria such as medical and religious reasons will be in place by June 15, but the university strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine, the release said.