GARY — Non-physician and non-medical students at Indiana University Northwest in Gary will once again have the chance to engage in an unusual yet educational experience.
The Indiana University Northwest's School of Medicine is bringing back the International Human Cadaver Prosection Program next summer, meaning students will get hands-on experiences with cadavers.
IUN students will have the opportunity to volunteer in the university's gross anatomy laboratory, in examining human organs and tissues.
Students not only will learn real-life human anatomy, but gain insight into medical imaging, wound suturing, embryology, prosthetics, orthotics and orthopedics.
In a news release, Associate Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology Ernest Talarico, Ph.D. the program’s director and creator, said next summer will present more learning experiences and will include “deeper exploration into the human body’s structures and systems.”
The International Human Cadaver Prosection Program has been circulating through higher education curriculums around the world for the last 18 years.
“The prosection program is internationally recognized for its practice of reaching out to cadaver donors’ families and establishing a relationship with them. The interaction between the grateful students for their learning and the families of the donors is inspiring,” said Carl Marfurt, Ph.D. interim associate dean and director of IU School of Medicine-Northwest-Gary. “Just as impressive, though, is how Talarico and his team continue to raise the bar with regard to the rigorous academic preparation the program provides for aspiring health professionals.”
The 2019 program will begin in late May 2019 and will run workshops until early August. Applications can be found on the school's website beginning Nov. 26 through March 22 of next year.
For more information, visit iusm-nw.medicine.iu.edu.
Indiana University Northwest's medical prosection program has been canceled, and former participants are devastated.
Indiana University Northwest's medical prosection program has been canceled, and former participants are devastated
A program at Indiana University Northwest where aspiring health professionals — and members …