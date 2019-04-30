GARY — More than 800 degrees will be conferred in Indiana University Northwest's 53rd Annual Commencement at 4 p.m. May 9 at the Genesis Convention Center.
Doors open for the two-hour ceremony at 2 p.m. IUN is asking that guests be seated by 3:45 p.m. Tickets are not required to attend the commencement. Limited handicap accessible seating will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free parking will be available off of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Carolina streets, as well as in the Centier Bank Garage.
Handicap accessible parking will be available in the Genesis Center Parking Garage and in the Fifth Avenue lot across the street for the Genesis Convention Center.
An IUN RedHawk Shuttle will also transport commencement guests to and from the Genesis Convention Center from the RailCats parking lot on Virginia Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues.
The university will award 51 associate degrees, 670 bachelor's degrees and 109 master's degrees in the Class of 2019, according to an IUN news release, with the most popular bachelor's degree awarded being in psychology, followed by general studies.
The oldest student graduating from IUN this May is 68 years old, and the youngest is 20, with 40% of the Class of 2019 being first-generation college students.