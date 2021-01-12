IUN cuts ribbon on new Academic Media Production Space

GARY — Officials at Indiana University Northwest cut the ribbon Tuesday on a state-of-the-art media production studio designed to facilitate innovation in teaching.
The new Academic Media Production Space in the university’s John W. Anderson Library/Conference Center includes telecasting devices, a green screen, a transparent digital lightboard, a teleprompter and video editing tools to allow instructors to maximize the use of technology in teaching.
It’s a space IUN administrators hope will aid in both in-person and continued online learning, which all students are expected to engage in through Feb. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As IU Northwest is already a leader in online education, allowing us to excel during the period of increased remote learning, the AM space will provide our faculty with even greater cutting-edge technology, to create broadcast-quality, high-definition videos, presentations and other video aids to enhance both online and in-person instruction,” IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama siad.
University officials said planning for the Academic Media Production Space began before 2020 with elements of the studio modeled after similar centers at IU’s Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses.
“This space isn’t just a response to the current pandemic,” said Chris Foley, director of IU’s Office of Online Education. “But it couldn’t come at a better time.”
The media space comes as a collaboration between IU Online, offering more than 170 online degree programs, and IU Northwest’s Center for Innovation and Scholarship in Teaching and Learning, or CISTL.
Instructors will be allowed to schedule visits through CISTL to visit the production studio for use in their classes.
“Faculty will receive technical consultation and be guided with best practices for self-recording, custom animation, video content creation, Kaltura Interactive Video, creating choose-your-own-adventure videos and so much more,” said Vicki Román-Lagunas, IUN executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Because faculty received this support, IU Northwest students will experience the high quality teaching the IU Northwest is known for. They will continue to thrive.”
Demonstrations of the lab’s technology show teaching opportunities in everything from classroom or laboratory demonstrations to interactive lectures and equations.
“We believe the existence of this studio provides the opportunity to reimagine how we teach our courses and by doing so to reenergize teaching and learning,” said CISTL Director Chris Young.