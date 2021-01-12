IUN cuts ribbon on new Academic Media Production Space

GARY — Officials at Indiana University Northwest cut the ribbon Tuesday on a state-of-the-art media production studio designed to facilitate innovation in teaching.

The new Academic Media Production Space in the university’s John W. Anderson Library/Conference Center includes telecasting devices, a green screen, a transparent digital lightboard, a teleprompter and video editing tools to allow instructors to maximize the use of technology in teaching.

It’s a space IUN administrators hope will aid in both in-person and continued online learning, which all students are expected to engage in through Feb. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As IU Northwest is already a leader in online education, allowing us to excel during the period of increased remote learning, the AM space will provide our faculty with even greater cutting-edge technology, to create broadcast-quality, high-definition videos, presentations and other video aids to enhance both online and in-person instruction,” IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama siad.

University officials said planning for the Academic Media Production Space began before 2020 with elements of the studio modeled after similar centers at IU’s Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses.