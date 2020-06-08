IUN, Gary schools partnership to address gaps in teacher shortage

Paige McNulty, interim emergency manager of the Gary Community School Corp., approached IUN's School of Education dean to discuss a partnership equipping Gary's emergency permit teachers with a pathway to full licensing, according to the district's news release.

McNulty called the agreement a win for everyone, including students who will benefit from "quality instruction delivered by certified faculty."

"The best way to improve Gary schools' academic standing is to have full licensed teachers in front of students," McNulty said in the release. "Teachers working on emergency permits in Gary have the ambition to become better educators, and to work in an urban setting.

"Thanks to this agreement, we can give them those tools and in doing so, the quality of education in Gary will improve."

An initial group of 30 Gary teachers will enter one of several IUN educational licensing programs beginning this summer and fall. In some programs, the teachers could pursue an additional three to four classes to earn a master's degree.