IUN, Gary schools partnership to address gaps in teacher shortage
IUN, Gary schools partnership to address gaps in teacher shortage

food distribution at Gary West Side

Elizabeth Summers, center, distributes meals in April at West Side Leadership Academy.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Teachers working in the Gary Community School Corp. on an emergency permit can seek full licensing through a new partnership with Indiana University Northwest.

IUN's School of Education will extend a special program to individuals teaching in the Gary school system on an emergency permit so that they can meet requirements for full teaching licensing within 18 to 24 months.

Eligible individuals must currently have an emergency license as a Gary teacher, must meet IUN's admissions requirements and must agree to continue teaching in Gary for three years after receiving their full license, according to an IUN news release.

The Gary Community School Corp. will cover enrollment costs for qualified applicants using a portion of the district's Title I funding, allocated to schools serving low-income populations.

The IUN and Gary schools initiative comes amid a statewide teachers shortage. In the Gary Community School Corp., about 10% of teachers are working on an emergency permit, according to a Gary schools news release.

In Indiana, teachers without a license can apply for a temporary emergency permit if they have received a bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited university. Emergency permits are renewable given the permit holder can show progress toward achieving full licensing in a content area specified on their permit.

Paige McNulty, interim emergency manager of the Gary Community School Corp., approached IUN's School of Education dean to discuss a partnership equipping Gary's emergency permit teachers with a pathway to full licensing, according to the district's news release.

McNulty called the agreement a win for everyone, including students who will benefit from "quality instruction delivered by certified faculty."

"The best way to improve Gary schools' academic standing is to have full licensed teachers in front of students," McNulty said in the release. "Teachers working on emergency permits in Gary have the ambition to become better educators, and to work in an urban setting.

"Thanks to this agreement, we can give them those tools and in doing so, the quality of education in Gary will improve."

An initial group of 30 Gary teachers will enter one of several IUN educational licensing programs beginning this summer and fall. In some programs, the teachers could pursue an additional three to four classes to earn a master's degree.

"This program will undoubtedly result in strengthened academic achievement in Gary by ensuring teachers are fully invested in the education of their students," IUN School of Education Dean Mark Sperling said in the news release. "These are the folks who are committed to being the best teacher they can be and are eager to meet all qualifications to become fully licensed."

The university will continue to evaluate candidates for future admission, Sperling said in the news release. The program could extend in the future to other school districts in need.

