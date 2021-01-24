 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IUN invites high school students to explore career paths in virtual academic fair
urgent

IUN invites high school students to explore career paths in virtual academic fair

{{featured_button_text}}
IUN stock

The Arts & Sciences building on the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

GARY — Indiana University Northwest is inviting high school students to learn about popular degree programs in an upcoming Virtual Academic Fair.

The fair — from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday — is open to all high school students and their families, according to an IUN news release.

The program will allow students to explore dozens of career paths the more than 70 degree programs offered at IU Northwest.

University professors and academic advisors will discuss in-demand career opportunities, salary expectations in those fields and their corresponding educational paths, according to the release.

All attending students will be entered into a raffle to win a free "swag box" with a t-shirt and other branded items.

Online and in-person degree programs from the university's College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, School of Business and Economics, School of the Arts and School of Education will be included in the virtual fair.

Specific career paths to be discussed include: accounting, actuarial science, art history, biology, business administration, communication, criminal justice, dance, dental assisting, dental hygiene, economics, elementary education, English, fine arts and graphic design.

The virtual fair will also explore: health information management, health services management, human resources, labor studies nursing, marketing, mathematics, music, pre-health professions, psychology, public affairs, public services administration, social work, sports management and theater.

Students may visit iun.edu/adm-events to learn more and register for the fair. Students are asked to share their registration confirmation with their teacher and school guidance counselor.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico's president tests positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts