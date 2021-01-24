IUN invites high school students to explore career paths in virtual academic fair

GARY — Indiana University Northwest is inviting high school students to learn about popular degree programs in an upcoming Virtual Academic Fair.

The fair — from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday — is open to all high school students and their families, according to an IUN news release.

The program will allow students to explore dozens of career paths the more than 70 degree programs offered at IU Northwest.

University professors and academic advisors will discuss in-demand career opportunities, salary expectations in those fields and their corresponding educational paths, according to the release.

All attending students will be entered into a raffle to win a free "swag box" with a t-shirt and other branded items.

Online and in-person degree programs from the university's College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, School of Business and Economics, School of the Arts and School of Education will be included in the virtual fair.

Specific career paths to be discussed include: accounting, actuarial science, art history, biology, business administration, communication, criminal justice, dance, dental assisting, dental hygiene, economics, elementary education, English, fine arts and graphic design.