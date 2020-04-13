IUN online nursing program receives high ranking in national guide

GARY — A national guide to online colleges has recognized Indiana University Northwest's online bachelor's degree in nursing as the second best in the nation for value.
The online resource, Guide to Online Schools, ranked the IUN program just behind No. 1-ranked California State University—Stanislaus.
Guide to Online Schools' 2020 rankings weigh tuition costs, accreditation status and salary data among other factors.
IUN's high ranking is due in part to its annual tuition rate of $10,896 and a projected mid-career salary for program graduates of $106,900 annually, according to an IUN news release.
"Our faculty is highly regarded for their care and concern and the meaningful relationships they form with students, unique attributes that help students achieve success," IUN School of Nursing Director Linda Delunas said in the news release. "Employers know that IU Northwest graduates are well prepared and ready to meet the demands of the nursing profession."
In addition to its online bachelor's degree program, IUN offers a traditional bachelor of science degree in nursing, a BA/BS-to-BSN program and an RN-to-BSN program. Newly approved master of science tracks in nursing education and nursing administration will be coming soon, according to the university.
More information on IU Northwest's nursing programs is available at iun.edu/nursing. A full list of the Guide to Online Schools' rankings is available at guidetoonlineschools.com/degrees/nursing.
