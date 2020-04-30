IUN School of Business and Economics achieves reaccreditation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Indiana University Northwest's School of Business and Economics has been granted an extension of its AACSB International accreditation.

The designation, given by the international business school accreditation association, is based on high quality standards set for resource management, faculty and student interaction, and learning goal achievement, according to an IUN news release.

The accreditation is granted for five years, making this the third time IUN has been reaccredited since earning its initial accreditation in 2005, according to the university release.

"The process of accreditation is rigorous, and serves a very valuable purpose," said Cynthia Roberts, dean of IUN's School of Business and Economics. "It allows us to reflect on our programs and practices in order to ensure quality and relevance, identify how we can improve upon them, and expand ways we can positive impact our region."

The AACSB designation is earned by only 5% of schools across the world that offer studies at the bachelor's degree level or higher.

More than a dozen Indiana institutions — including, IU, Purdue, Notre Dame and Valparaiso University — have been given the accreditation, according to the AACSB website.