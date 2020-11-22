IUN students, staff reflect on campus reopening ahead of planned winter online

The university established “Zoom rooms” on campus for those needing a space to study or tune in to online lectures in between in-person engagements.

IUN’s School of Nursing opened and operates a COVID-19 testing site in the Moraine Student Center. Staffed mostly by third- and fourth-year nursing students, the center serves as a hub for IUN’s mitigation testing conducted via an algorithmic selection process to monitor and reduce the spread of viral transmission among those on campus.

“If you look at positivity rates of Lake County right now, it’s at 15.3%,” Román-Lagunas said Friday. “IUN’s less than 3%. We like to say IUN is the safest place in Lake County.”

The university shifted its testing efforts last week, offering free departure testing via appointment for students, faculty, and staff curious about their COVID-19 status ahead of the holidays.

The campus will remain for open for academic support from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through IUN’s online-only course instruction

While students made use of the John W. Anderson Library and Conference Center and outdoor study spaces this fall, what little campus activity that existed at the start of the semester has died down with rising coronavirus cases reported across the Midwest.