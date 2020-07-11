IUN to offer college admissions advice in upcoming virtual event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Indiana University Northwest is inviting high school students to learn more about the college admissions process in an upcoming virtual event.

IUN's Office of Admissions has organized a series of sessions in its Junior JumpStart Virtual Event covering topics in financial aid, campus visits and career preparation.

The sessions, which will take place over two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, are open to all high school students, but recommended specifically for students heading into their senior year, according to an IUN news release.

Sessions will last between 30 and 45 minutes with college admissions counselors leading a 15 to 20 minute discussion before opening the session up for students' questions.

Fred Jackson from the state's 21st Century Scholars program will join IUN's "True Cost of Attending College" sessions to explain the 21st Century Scholars program and answer questions from students and their parents.

Four sessions will be provided on Tuesday. At 10 a.m., the Junior JumpStart Virtual Event will feature sessions "Campus Visits in a New Era" and "True Cost of Attending College." At 2 p.m., the program will offer "Finding Your Best Fit School" and "Preparing for a Rewarding Career."