IUN to offer guaranteed admission to Ivy Tech students in new partnership

GARY — Ivy Tech students will be ensured a path to pursuing their bachelor's degree in a new partnership with Indiana University Northwest.

Ivy Tech Community College and IU Northwest are announcing a new partnership this month securing guaranteed admission at IUN for Ivy Tech students across Indiana.

The new Guaranteed Admission Agreement outlines specific coursework requirements for each institution creating an easy transfer process for eligible students, according to an IUN news release.

"Ivy Tech and IU Northwest have always had a strong relationship and have traditionally worked at aligning programs at both institutions to help students keep their eye on a four-year degree," Ivy Tech Director of Admissions Dorothy Frink said in the news release. "This new agreement is the next step in guaranteeing a seamless transfer pathway."

IUN will waive application fees for students taking advantage of the new partnership.

Eligible students will have completed an Associate of Science degree at Ivy Tech and should meet statewide Transfer General Education Core requirements.

Other standard eligibility requirements, like academic standing in prior courses, will apply, according to the release.