IUN will require COVID-19 vaccines for fall semester

GARY — Students, faculty and staff at Indiana University Northwest will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester.
A news release published Friday said the first dose should be completed by July 1, so the university can lift most masking and social distancing requirements.
"Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience," the release said.
People will need to be fully vaccinated — meaning have received all doses of whichever vaccine, plus waited an additional two weeks after the final dose — by Aug. 15 or when they first return to campus, whichever is sooner.
An exemption process for a narrow set of criteria such as medical and religious reasons will be in place by June 15, but the university strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine, the release said.
"The COVID-19 vaccines that are currently authorized by the FDA are extremely safe and effective," said Dr. Lana Dbeibo, director of vaccine initiatives for IU's Medical Response Team and assistant professor of infectious diseases in the IU School of Medicine. "There are very, very few medical reasons a person would not be able to receive this vaccine."
Students, faculty and staff will need to submit the dates of their vaccines doses along with a scan or photo of vaccine documentation, such as a CDC card, the release said. Those who have already submitted their vaccine status will not need to do so again.
Strong consequences are laid out for people who do not meet the requirement. For students, class registration will be canceled and access to their CrimsonCard and other IU systems, such as Canvas and email, will be terminated. Faculty and staff who don't comply will no longer be able to be employed by the university. Working remotely and not meeting the vaccine requirement is not an option, the release said.
"I recommend, unless you have a medical contraindication, to schedule and get the vaccine as soon as you can — not only for yourself, but for those you love as well," Dr. Ddeibo said.
Gallery: Boys track sectional at EC Central
EC Central hosts a boys track sectional.
Photos by John Luke, The Times
Runners take off from the start in the 1600-meter run Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Lucas Guerra wins the 1600-meter run Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Lucas Guerra wins the 1600-meter run Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Ethan Litavecz, center, runs the 110-meter hurdles Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Tyler Reyna competes in the discus throw Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Varrick Allen, left, runs the 110-meter hurdles edging out Highland’s Ethan Litavecz, right, Thursday during the EC Central boys tra…
Calumet’s Justin Marshall, center, wins the 200-meter dash Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Christian Rios competes in the discus throw Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Jeremiah Lovett competes in the high jump Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Jeremiah Lovett competes in the high jump Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
West Side’s Payton Jordan clears 6 feet in the high jump on his first try Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Varrick Allen, left, runs the 110-meter hurdles edging out Highland’s Ethan Litavecz, right, Thursday during the EC Central boys tra…