Ivy Tech campuses to offer walk-in vaccine clinics, chance to win laptop
Ivy Tech Community College will have walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at all 19 campuses throughout Indiana next week. 

The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10, according to an email from Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Lake County campus. The clinics are being hosted in conjunction with Walmart and the Indiana Department of Education. 

Clinics will be open to the public, but a state-issued ID will be required to receive the vaccine. Addresses for each location can be found on the Ivy Tech website. According to the information online, the vaccine supply will be limited, so shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Kiesling said those who receive vaccinations at the clinics will have the chance to win a free laptop. Information available on the Ivy Tech website said each campus will be giving away a laptop and the person selected will have the choice between a Mac or PC.

The vaccine offered at the clinics will vary throughout the state, the website said. 

