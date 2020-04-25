Ivy Tech chosen to help with COVID-19 study

The first round of testing will involve at least 5,000 people 12 and older from across the state’s 10 emergency preparedness districts and will involve both nose and throat swabs and blood samples. The swabs will be tested for the virus within 72 to 96 hours, while the blood samples will be tested later for antibodies that will show if an individual had the virus in the past.

Blood samples will be collected by phlebotomists from the Indiana National Guard while the swabs will be collected by emergency medical services providers. Indiana University Health and Eli Lilly and Co. will process the nasal samples and report the results to the state.

In subsequent testing rounds, planned for May and October this year and April 2021, between 5,000 and 7,000 people will be randomly selected. The testing is free to those selected to participate in the study. Participants can choose how they want to be notified of the results of their tests, and the overall results will be available after the study is complete.

“Having the ability to not only test for the presence of this virus but also to learn more about people who have been exposed in the past and might have antibodies that indicate past infection will help us fine-tune our work to keep Hoosiers safe from this pandemic,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.