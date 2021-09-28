Ivy Tech Community College has nearly $4 billion annual impact on Indiana, study shows

EAST CHICAGO — A study revealed Ivy Tech Community College has a multi-billion dollar positive impact on not only Lake County, but the whole state of Indiana.
According to a news release Monday, the 2020 Ivy Tech Community College Economic Impact Report was conducted by Emsi and is based on fiscal year 2018-19. It outlines the return on investment the community college has for students, taxpayers and the communities it serves. The analysis shows a $3.9 billion cumulative annual impact.
“The results of the Emsi study show what those of us working at Ivy Tech Lake County have known all along, which is that the economic benefits of our campus to our community are staggering,” Louie Gonzalez, chancellor of the Lake County campus, said.
Looking with a more local lens, Ivy Tech employs 360 full-time and part-time faculty and staff. Total operations come to $18.7 million contributing to the local economy, and the expenditures of retained students in FY 2018-19 added another $2.9 million.
Alumni have the greatest impact on the state, the release said, because of higher earnings and productivity for the businesses that employ them. The study found Ivy Tech Lake County alumni generated $106 million in added income for the county economy.
The community college’s impact supports the equivalent of 401 jobs in Lake County, the release said.
“Besides contributing to growth and prosperity by providing quality higher education, local spending via our campus operations, employees, students and alumni help make our local economy thrive,” Gonzalez said. “The benefits to having an Ivy Tech campus here in Lake County are tangible and real.”
The study also looked at the value of the investment students are making in themselves by receiving an Ivy Tech education and the investment taxpayers are making in students through the public dollars the school receives, the release said.
Students invested $502.8 million in time and money that will generate a cumulative return of $2.2 billion in higher future earnings over their careers.
On average, someone working in Indiana with an Ivy Tech associate degree will see annual earnings that are $10,100 higher than someone with a high school diploma or equivalent.
“Ivy Tech’s impact goes well beyond the benefits students derive from their education,” said Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech. “When the College’s students enter the workforce, they bring with them valuable skills acquired through their education, resulting in increased productivity for their employers. That has a lasting impact on our state and the dozens of communities where our students live and work.”
Taxpayers will see a cumulative value of $1.90 for every dollar of public money invested in Ivy Tech over the course of the students’ working lives. The release said this equates to a net present value of $287.2 million after accounting for taxpayer costs — an average annual return of 5.3% for taxpayers.