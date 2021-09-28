Ivy Tech Community College has nearly $4 billion annual impact on Indiana, study shows

The community college’s impact supports the equivalent of 401 jobs in Lake County, the release said.

“Besides contributing to growth and prosperity by providing quality higher education, local spending via our campus operations, employees, students and alumni help make our local economy thrive,” Gonzalez said. “The benefits to having an Ivy Tech campus here in Lake County are tangible and real.”

The study also looked at the value of the investment students are making in themselves by receiving an Ivy Tech education and the investment taxpayers are making in students through the public dollars the school receives, the release said.

Students invested $502.8 million in time and money that will generate a cumulative return of $2.2 billion in higher future earnings over their careers.

On average, someone working in Indiana with an Ivy Tech associate degree will see annual earnings that are $10,100 higher than someone with a high school diploma or equivalent.