Ivy Tech goes carryout for annual spring fundraiser

Ivy Tech Community College’s local campuses are switching from a banquet to carryout cuisine for this year’s annual spring fundraiser.

This is the 17th year for the event, sponsored by the Ivy Tech Foundation. Proceeds support students at the Lake County and Valparaiso campuses. The Lake County campus has locations in Crown Point, East Chicago and Gary, while the Valparaiso campus has locations in Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte.

Carryout meals are available on April 10 at Aberdeen Manor, 216 Ballantrae St., Valparaiso and on April 11 at Theo’s Steaks & Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. People can order for pickup at either or both locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Aberdeen’s featured entrée is chicken piccata, while Theo’s is offering chicken vesuvio. Each option includes side dishes, bread and dessert, and a free bottle of wine.

A vegetarian option also is available at each location. Each meal costs $60 or two meals for $110. Advance tickets are required and no extra meals will be available on the day of pickup. Tickets can be purchased online at connect.ivytech.edu/meal.

The deadline to purchase tickets is April 2. For more information, contact Cindy Hall, executive director of development, at (219) 476-4710 or cjhall@ivytech.edu.