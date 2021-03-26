Ivy Tech goes carryout for annual spring fundraiser

Ivy Tech Community College’s local campuses are switching from a banquet to carryout cuisine for this year’s annual spring fundraiser.
This is the 17th year for the event, sponsored by the Ivy Tech Foundation. Proceeds support students at the Lake County and Valparaiso campuses. The Lake County campus has locations in Crown Point, East Chicago and Gary, while the Valparaiso campus has locations in Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte.
Carryout meals are available on April 10 at Aberdeen Manor, 216 Ballantrae St., Valparaiso and on April 11 at Theo’s Steaks & Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. People can order for pickup at either or both locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Aberdeen’s featured entrée is chicken piccata, while Theo’s is offering chicken vesuvio. Each option includes side dishes, bread and dessert, and a free bottle of wine.
A vegetarian option also is available at each location. Each meal costs $60 or two meals for $110. Advance tickets are required and no extra meals will be available on the day of pickup. Tickets can be purchased online at connect.ivytech.edu/meal.
The deadline to purchase tickets is April 2. For more information, contact Cindy Hall, executive director of development, at (219) 476-4710 or cjhall@ivytech.edu.
The switch to carryout is due to safety precautions during COVID-19, according to Hall.
“The mission of the Ivy Tech Foundation is to invest in our students, thus building stronger communities and supporting economic growth,” Hall said. “I continue to have the privilege of hearing from students who are directly impacted by various circumstances, even before COVID, and who were given the opportunity to complete their studies as a result of this fundraising initiative.
“COVID did not cancel education. It just caused us to rethink how we do business. This event is a triple win. It supports students, supports our local venues and allows our friends to have a lovely meal with a small gathering in the convenience of their own home.”