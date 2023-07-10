Louie Gonzalez, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus, has retired after six years in the role.

Gonzalez joined Ivy Tech in 1987. He served as an assistant dean of students and president of the East Chicago location before becoming the first chancellor of the newly reorganized Lake County campus in 2017. Before arriving at Ivy Tech, Gonzalez was an admission counselor at Calumet College and Indiana University Northwest.

During his tenure, the campus paid off the lease at its Crown Point location and purchased adjacent land for $600,000, secured a $1.2 million federal grant with support from U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan and initiated a cybersecurity program with Calumet College.

Recently, a $12 million renovation project was announced on the main building in East Chicago. Work will include new windows, updated lighting and furnishings, realignment of the front stairway, and reconstruction of the front entrance and lobby area.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as your chancellor the past six years,” Gonzalez said in a farewell email. “We have accomplished much, but the best is yet to come.”

Marcos Rodriquez, the site director at the community college’s Michigan City campus, became interim chancellor July 1. A nationwide search is underway for a permanent replacement.