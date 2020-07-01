Ivy Tech Lake County to offer drive-up enrollment advice in 3 events

EAST CHICAGO — As restrictions ease across the state during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campus is announcing plans for a series of enrollment events keeping distance in mind.
Officials of the Lake County campus are inviting students to three "Enroll-N-Go" events at Ivy Tech's East Chicago location to offer car-side enrollment assistance.
The first events, from noon to 6 p.m. July 8 and 9, will feature guidance on registration for welding classes. A third event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July, will include assistance for enrollment in Ivy Tech's automotive classes in addition to welding.
Some enrollment steps can be addressed as students remain in their vehicles, according to an Ivy Tech-Lake County news release. Additional one-on-one meetings with advisers and instructors will be offered as needed inside an Ivy Tech campus building.
The event, being led from the East Chicago location's parking lot at 410 E. Columbus Drive, is being conducted following guidance from health officials. The college plans to include social distancing practices, facial coverings and detailed cleaning in its operations as students return to campus during a gradual reopening, said Bruce Curry, director of facilities for the Lake County campus.
"We're looking forward to welcoming students back on campus to complete the enrollment process," said Rob Jeffs, dean of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science at the Lake County campus. "We are following guidelines set forth in the governor's Back on Track Indiana plan and making sure students can gain technical skills for existing jobs in labs that have been reconfigured to minimize health risks."
Ivy Tech-Lake County is asking students to reserve a time slot if planning to attend one of its "Enroll-N-Go" events by visiting link.ivytech.edu/enrlgo. Questions can be sent via email to asklakecounty@ivytech.edu.
