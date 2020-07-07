Ivy Tech Lake County to offer enrollment help in upcoming virtual events

EAST CHICAGO — Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campus is offering virtual enrollment this summer in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The campus operates a virtual front desk available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist students with their enrollment questions.
Live representatives can be reached online by visiting link.ivytech.edu/vrfrtdsk or in a phone call to 312-626-6799. Participants will need the meeting ID number 951 0914 5104 to access the virtual desk.
Ivy Tech representatives can help students in the same way they typically do when students meet in person, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services Keisha White said in a Lake County campus news release.
“We have people available to answer questions on enrollment, programs, financial aid, testing and tutoring," White said. "Anything we’ve been doing in person, we can handle at our virtual front desk.”
The Lake County campus is also planning four virtual express enrollment days offering enrollment advice in extended hours.
Two Thursday virtual express enrollment days are scheduled for 9 to 6 p.m. July 9 and July 16. And, Ivy Tech representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in two Saturday express enrollment days on July 18 and July 25.
Students interested in attending a virtual express enrollment day can request more information by emailing asklakecounty@ivytech.edu.
“During these times, it’s more important than ever to make sure prospective students have a way to communicate with us and get their questions answered,” said Gina Willis, admissions director at the Lake County campus. “We don’t want them to feel abandoned. Even though they may not be able to meet us in-person right now, we are all still here and ready to assist.”
Ivy Tech campuses across the state will reopen in varying traditional, blended and hybrid learning styles this fall after closing to in-person instruction over the spring and summer during the coronavirus pandemic.
More information about Ivy Tech's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is available online at ivytech.edu/coronavirus.
