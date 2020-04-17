Ivy Tech offers personal care training amid coronavirus outbreak

Ivy Tech Community College is offering a new, single-day course to assist medical facilities responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ivy Tech has been offering the course, which trains students to become personal care attendants, since early April, according to an Ivy Tech news release.
The Indiana State Department of Health created the role as a temporary position extending through Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent executive orders declaring a public health emergency amid the spread of COVID-19.
Racheal McKay, health sciences department chair for Ivy Tech's Lake County campus, said in a news release that the program proves beneficial to both facilities and students.
"During this pandemic, there have been shortages of health care staff due to illness or increased demands," McKay said in the release. "By taking this course and working as a personal care attendant, students can alleviate stress on the facility and get into the workplace during this time of need."
The eight-hour course is divided into a five-hour classroom work component, which will be taught virtually through Zoom, and a three-hour simulation and skills training component, according to the release.
The program is designed to provide skills needed to assist in medical facilities without receiving the full training needed to become a certified nursing aide.
Students must arrange with a facility to complete their three-hour simulation and skills training prior to enrolling in the course, which carries no cost component for students.
Prospective students must be at least 18 years or older. The course has no minimum educational requirements, according to the Ivy Tech news release.
For registration information, interested facilities are encouraged to contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu. For more information on course content and material, contact Charlene Mantock at cmantock@ivytech.edu.
Aquinas Catholic Community School
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith
Hanover Community School Corp.
Lake Station Community Schools
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.