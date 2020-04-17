Ivy Tech offers personal care training amid coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ivy Tech Community College is offering a new, single-day course to assist medical facilities responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ivy Tech has been offering the course, which trains students to become personal care attendants, since early April, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

The Indiana State Department of Health created the role as a temporary position extending through Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent executive orders declaring a public health emergency amid the spread of COVID-19.

Racheal McKay, health sciences department chair for Ivy Tech's Lake County campus, said in a news release that the program proves beneficial to both facilities and students.

"During this pandemic, there have been shortages of health care staff due to illness or increased demands," McKay said in the release. "By taking this course and working as a personal care attendant, students can alleviate stress on the facility and get into the workplace during this time of need."

The eight-hour course is divided into a five-hour classroom work component, which will be taught virtually through Zoom, and a three-hour simulation and skills training component, according to the release.