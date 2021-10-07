 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivy Tech Party on the Go

Ivy Tech Party on the Go

High-achieving Ivy Tech students were recognized Thursday at the Chancellor's Scholarship Party on the Go at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville. The event is one of the Ivy Tech Foundation's largest fundraisers. In addition to the scholarship winners' program, there were boxed meals, dancing and entertainment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts