Ivy Tech Party on the Go

High-achieving Ivy Tech students were recognized Thursday at the Chancellor's Scholarship Party on the Go at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville. The event is one of the Ivy Tech Foundation's largest fundraisers. In addition to the scholarship winners' program, there were boxed meals, dancing and entertainment.
