Ivy Tech seeking support of newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund
Ivy Tech seeking support of newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund

Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state have been offered $500,000 in matching funds to assist in student needs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ivy Tech Board of Trustees member Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods, committed the statewide matching funds to support a newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund at the college.

"We wanted to do something to help Ivy Tech students at this challenging time," Glick and Woods said in an Ivy Tech news release. "We hope this gift will inspire others to open their hearts to enable our students to have access to the resources they need to stay in school and stay healthy."

Following statewide stay-at-home orders, Ivy Tech campuses across Indiana have extended virtual learning through the end of the college's summer semester. 

The Ivy Tech Lake County campus will have $20,000 available in matching funds through the new COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The funds will be used to help students meet unforeseen challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This investment will go directly to students," Lake County campus Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said in the release. "Many can't pay for books and supplies. It's the little things that keep students from continuing their educational journeys. This is our way of helping their dreams come true."

The Ivy Tech Valparaiso/Michigan City campus also will see $20,000 in available matching funds, which will be supported by unrestricted donations and gifts made at any level, according to the release.

"Providing support to our students to achieve their career aspirations is always our top priority," Valparaiso campus Chancellor Aco Sikoski said in the release. "We know that many of our students need support outside the classroom or lab as they are facing many challenges in their life, especially during this difficult time."

More information about the Ivy Tech COVID-19 Relief Fund, including how to make a donation, is available online at impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund.

Concerned about COVID-19?

