Ivy Tech seeking support of newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund

Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state have been offered $500,000 in matching funds to assist in student needs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ivy Tech Board of Trustees member Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods, committed the statewide matching funds to support a newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund at the college.

"We wanted to do something to help Ivy Tech students at this challenging time," Glick and Woods said in an Ivy Tech news release. "We hope this gift will inspire others to open their hearts to enable our students to have access to the resources they need to stay in school and stay healthy."

Following statewide stay-at-home orders, Ivy Tech campuses across Indiana have extended virtual learning through the end of the college's summer semester.

The Ivy Tech Lake County campus will have $20,000 available in matching funds through the new COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The funds will be used to help students meet unforeseen challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.