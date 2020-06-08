Ivy Tech to offer free classes, job training to 10,000 students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ivy Tech Community College will offer free classes and training for 10,000 students across the state in an effort to help those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The statewide community college system is offering courses in a range of high-demand areas including manufacturing, business and information technology, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

Many of the classes and training will be available on a flexible timeline allowing students to start and finish at their own pace, though some may be time limited. Course types will be increased throughout the summer, according to the release.

"Nearly 650,000 Hoosiers are faced with unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs," Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in the news release. "While we hope many will return to their jobs, this is an outstanding opportunity for Hoosiers to skill up and become more marketable to their current and future employers."

Classes being offered at this time include advanced manufacturing, tools of the industry with Autodesk, information technology, and business and cross-sector learning.