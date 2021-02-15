Jackknifed semi results in extensive traffic delays on I-80/94

LAKE COUNTY — An extended traffic delay early Monday on the Borman Expressway resulted from a semitrailer that became jackknifed while traveling west toward the state line, officials said.

The crash was cleared about 12:15 p.m., nearly an hour and a half after it was reported, although traffic remained heavy as far back as the Interstate 65 interchange at that time, INDOT's live traffic conditions map showed.

Responders were dispatched to the crash scene, on westbound I-80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard, about 10:43 a.m., INDOT said. Three left lanes were closed for over an hour while crews worked to clear the area.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police will slow westbound traffic on I-94 from the Michigan state line to Burns Harbor as multiple plows clear the roadway of snow, said Sgt. Glen Fifield.

All westbound lanes of the highway will be affected, Fifield said.

Also midday Monday, crews were responding to a separate crash on the Indiana Toll Road that closed both westbound lanes at the 0.3 mile marker, Toll Road officials said.