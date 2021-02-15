Jackknifed semi results in extensive traffic stand-still on I-80/94

LAKE COUNTY — An extended traffic delay early Monday on the Borman Expressway resulted from a semitrailer that became jackknifed while traveling west toward the state line, officials said.
The crash was cleared about 12:15 p.m., nearly an hour and a half after it was reported, although traffic remained heavy as far back as the Interstate 65 interchange, INDOT's live traffic conditions map showed.
Responders were dispatched to the crash scene, on westbound I-80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard, about 10:43 a.m., INDOT said. Three left lanes were closed for over an hour while crews worked to clear the area.
Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police will slow westbound traffic on I-94 from the Michigan state line to Burns Harbor as multiple plows clear the roadway of snow, said Sgt. Glen Fifield.
All westbound lanes of the highway will be affected, Fifield said.
Also midday Monday, crews were responding to a separate crash on the Indiana Toll Road that closed both westbound lanes at the 0.3 mile marker, Toll Road officials said.
A weather ban goes into effect for the Toll Road starting at 4 p.m. Monday, officials said. During the ban, triples, doubles and high-profile vehicles will not have access to the Toll Road.
The ban covers the entire corridor and will stay in effect until at least 1 a.m. local time Tuesday, Toll Road officials said.
Poor travel conditions were to blame, in large part, on another winter weather system that brought several inches of snowfall across Northwest Indiana overnight Sunday.
The National Weather Service warned against travel from early Monday into Tuesday as winter weather threatened Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs.
A winter storm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties went into effect 6 p.m. Sunday and was tentatively set to expire 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A second, heavier wave of snow is likely to hit the area Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, NWS said.
