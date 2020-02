Jackknifed semi shuts down inbound Bishop Ford

Drivers should avoid the inbound Bishop Ford as Illinois State Police investigate a serious crash involving a jackknifed semitrailer near 119th Street, according to the Illinois State Police's Chicago District.

Anyone driving from Northwest Indiana into Chicago should avoid the Bishop Ford at all costs, with all inbound lanes blocked, police said.

Only the right shoulder is open. Some outbound lanes are congested as well.

Alternatives are the Toll Road or the Chicago Skyway.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

