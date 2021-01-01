 Skip to main content
Jackknifed semis block lanes on I-94, police say
Jackknifed semis block lanes on I-94, police say

Authorities are responding to crashes on NWI interstates, including jackknifed semis near Michigan City, as wintry weather is taking a toll on driving conditions.

The trucks near Michigan City crashed by mile marker 37 on westbound Interstate 94 and are blocking lanes. ISP troopers are also working crash scenes on northbound Interstate 65 at mile markers 205 and 247, Sgt. Glen Fifield tweeted.

"Please reevaluate any travel plans you have until the conditions improve," Fifield said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

