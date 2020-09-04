Jacob Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

"We'll go fishing together in the chair," he said. "I've got the perfect spot for us. Things of that nature, things that have nothing to do with the sickness or anything."

Five days after the shooting, Blake Sr. followed through on his plans to attend the March on Washington commemoration in the nation's capital. His father had marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and Jacob Blake Sr. said he considered it his "duty" to still attend the march even though his son was hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Blake Sr. said another one of his sons had a nervous breakdown and was admitted to the hospital. Two days after that, members of the Blake family met with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Kenosha. Jacob Blake spoke to Biden by phone from the hospital.

President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha on Tuesday. He thanked law enforcement for their efforts in quelling violence and met with people whose businesses were destroyed in fires, but he did not meet with Blake's family.

Blake Sr. said Trump made clear he has no interest in his family. He said meeting with Biden and his wife was like speaking with an uncle and aunt.

"He came in that room with sympathy, empathy, a caring nature," Blake Sr. said. "It was not an interview, it was not a political thing."