Jail phone conversations lead to no bond reduction in murder case

CROWN POINT — A judge declined to grant any reduction in bond Wednesday for a murder defendant after hearing jail phone calls in which the defendant spoke about a state's witness and ended the conversation by saying, "Stay dangerous."

Desmon S. McQuay, 29, is a flight risk and danger to the community, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

McQuay was extradited to Lake County from Dayton, Ohio, after his arrest in December and had a number of contacts with law enforcement in Ohio between 2011 and 2019, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich said it would be unfair to deny McQuay's request to reduce bond based on jail calls, which at times were unintelligible due to use of slang and also because the hearing was conducted via Zoom and livestreamed. Anderson played several minutes' worth of calls.

Kasich argued Hobart police Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip, who is assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, was no expert on what slang terms meant. He also complained the state waited until the last minute before giving him copies of the jail calls and specifying which parts were relevant.