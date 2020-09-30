 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jail phone conversations lead to no bond reduction in murder case
alert urgent

Jail phone conversations lead to no bond reduction in murder case

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge declined to grant any reduction in bond Wednesday for a murder defendant after hearing jail phone calls in which the defendant spoke about a state's witness and ended the conversation by saying, "Stay dangerous."

Desmon S. McQuay, 29, is a flight risk and danger to the community, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

McQuay was extradited to Lake County from Dayton, Ohio, after his arrest in December and had a number of contacts with law enforcement in Ohio between 2011 and 2019, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich said it would be unfair to deny McQuay's request to reduce bond based on jail calls, which at times were unintelligible due to use of slang and also because the hearing was conducted via Zoom and livestreamed. Anderson played several minutes' worth of calls.

Kasich argued Hobart police Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip, who is assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, was no expert on what slang terms meant. He also complained the state waited until the last minute before giving him copies of the jail calls and specifying which parts were relevant.

Wardrip testified he has listened to more than 80 hours of McQuay's calls, but has heard McQuay said "stay dangerous" only once — at the end of a conversation where McQuay's cousin says he's seen the state's witness in public.

In a second call, McQuay's former cellmate at the Lake County Jail told McQuay he had been "on that (witness's initials) (expletive)."

Anderson said Wardrip "knows how Mr. McQuay speaks" and McQuay would be a danger to the witness, if he's able to post bond.

McQuay is charged with murdering 19-year-old Julian Nava on March 18, 2011, inside Nava's home in the 4200 block of West 22nd Avenue.

The witness, who admitted during an August hearing he began cooperating with police to avoid further prison time in his own case, told police he was with McQuay when McQuay killed Nava, records show.

The witness recently worked with GRIT investigators to elicit self-incriminating statements from McQuay during a recorded phone call, according to court documents.

At the recommendation of Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan, Vasquez granted bail for McQuay late last week. Kasich immediately filed a request to reduce bond, and Vasquez set a hearing.

Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless the court determines the presumption of guilt is not strong.

In an order granting bail, Vasquez wrote, "The state of Indiana has failed to establish that the proof is evident or the presumption strong that the defendant committed the offense, as charged."

"This was a circumstantial case; therefore, I approved the request to set bail," Vasquez said.

He came to a bail of $150,000 surety, or $15,000 cash, after considering whether McQuay poses a flight risk or could be a danger to the community, he said.

After hearing McQuay's jail calls, Vasquez said McQuay's talk about the state's key witness was "extremely problematic."

"I see no reason to reduce bond," he said.

McQuay has a pretrial hearing set for Monday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Desmon S. McQuay

Desmon S. McQuay

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meteor lights up sky over Pennsylvania, Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts