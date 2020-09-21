Jail wants man charged in attack on car lot owner and police committed to mental facility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Doctors at the Lake County Jail recently petitioned a judge to involuntarily commit an Arizona man accused of intentionally running over and severely injuring a Hammond business owner and attempting to hit a state trooper with a stolen car.

Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, was sent from the jail to a local hospital for further medical treatment for a leg injury before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell could hear arguments Monday on the jail's petition for involuntary commitment.

Miles injured his leg when he fell at least 20 feet after jumping over a wall on Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

Jail officials wrote in court filings that Miles told them he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The debilitating illness means he's unable to communicate with others in a meaningful way and at risk for illness or infection, because of a chronic lack of personal hygiene, records state.

Miles does not seem to care about his injuries, because he nonchalantly moves his leg and bangs it against objects despite wearing a brace intended to keep his ankle immobile, jail officials wrote.