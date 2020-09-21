Jail wants man charged in attack on car lot owner and police committed to mental facility

CROWN POINT — Doctors at the Lake County Jail recently petitioned a judge to involuntarily commit an Arizona man accused of intentionally running over and severely injuring a Hammond business owner and attempting to hit a state trooper with a stolen car.
Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, was sent from the jail to a local hospital for further medical treatment for a leg injury before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell could hear arguments Monday on the jail's petition for involuntary commitment.
Miles injured his leg when he fell at least 20 feet after jumping over a wall on Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.
Jail officials wrote in court filings that Miles told them he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The debilitating illness means he's unable to communicate with others in a meaningful way and at risk for illness or infection, because of a chronic lack of personal hygiene, records state.
Miles does not seem to care about his injuries, because he nonchalantly moves his leg and bangs it against objects despite wearing a brace intended to keep his ankle immobile, jail officials wrote.
Boswell asked Miles attorney, Joshua Mahler, to discuss a possible involuntary commitment at a mental health facility with officials at the hospital where he's receiving medical treatment. She set a status hearing for Oct. 21.
Miles is accused of intentionally running over the 66-year-old owner of Djorovic Auto Sales on July 25, causing life-threatening injuries.
Svetislav Djorovic's family said he rarely missed a day of work, but is now facing a long road to recovery. The family has started a GoFundMe account to help the Djorovic with medical expenses and lost income while he is unable to work.
After hitting Djorovic, Miles drove off in a stolen blue Ford Focus, records allege.
A short time later, Miles attempted to carjack a man driving a Corvette on Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard, and an Indiana State Police trooper responded, records show.
Witnesses told police the trooper got out of his squad and Miles began ramming the police car with the Focus. As the trooper ran toward a wall to avoid being hit, Miles continued driving and crashed into an inner wall on an exit ramp, records state.
As the trooper attempted to approach Miles on foot, Miles jumped over the interstate wall. He was taken into custody in a grassy area below, records state.
