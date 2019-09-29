Alexander Hamilton has been enjoying enormous popularity the past four years thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical hit about the nation’s first treasury secretary.
His fellow Founding Father, James Madison, known as the father of the U.S. Constitution, got his due on Sept. 17, Constitution Day. It has been celebrated the past 15 years in public and some private schools.
Madison, who wrote the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights, was featured in a talk given earlier this month by Lake Superior Court Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic to all the third-graders at Joan Martin Elementary School in Hobart.
“While the Constitution dealt with the laws and government of the new country, the Bill of Rights focused on individual citizens and their rights,” she said. “It protected the ‘unalienable rights’ of all American citizens.
“After not liking the way people were treated in England, these wise men specifically wanted to set out rights that would help individual people in the new country.”
She noted that Madison originally wrote 12 amendments, but 10 eventually were ratified in 1791. He and Hamilton wrote the bulk of the 1788 Federalist Papers, which set out the Constitution’s principles. Madison was Secretary of State under President Thomas Jefferson.
Dimitrijevic also visited fifth-grade classrooms at Munster’s Elliott Elementary, including that of her son, Aleksandar, and the second-graders at Liberty Elementary in Hobart.
On Sept. 17, 1787, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the U.S. Constitution. Copies then were distributed to the original 13 states to be ratified.
“Just a few more people than the number of those in your class signed the Constitution, making it the law of the land,” Dimitrijevic told Erin Goodman’s fifth-grade class at Elliott.
“How wise those original founders were to create a document that is still around and vital to our lives more than 200 later. You may not realize you benefit from the Constitution every day, but you do,” she said, explaining how we often take for granted our free-speech and religious-liberty rights, among many others.
“I use the Constitution every day in my courtroom,” she said.
“I tell those accused of a crime who come before me what their rights are – the right to a jury trial, the right to have a lawyer, even if they can’t afford to pay for one themselves. This is straight from the Constitution.”
Some students at Joan Martin expressed surprise that any police officer in Lake County could call the judge at home at any hour of the night to sign a warrant. She explained that timeliness was important to preserve evidence that might be destroyed.
“At the same time, police and the government can’t just barge into your house whenever they want,” she said.
“The Fourth Amendment protects against that, which is why the police have to talk to a judge first. They have to convince me that they have a good reason to go into your house, if they believe there is evidence there that will help them solve a crime.”
In 2004, the late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd, a Democrat from West Virginia, successfully added an amendment to the federal spending bill mandating that educational institutions receiving federal funds offer some sort of constitutional educational programming on Sept. 17 each year.
The Indiana Supreme Court began offering Constitution Day programs in 2005 with a wide variety of activities inside courtrooms and classrooms around the state. Judges in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties volunteer each year to visit classrooms to talk about the courts, the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution.
Other Lake County judges who signed up to visit schools on Sept. 17 were Judge Julie Cantrell at Ridge View Elementary in Hobart, Judge John Sedia at Scott Middle School in Hammond and Magistrate Aimee Talian at John Martin Elementary in Hobart. In Porter County, Magistrate Mary DeBoer visited Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso, and in LaPorte County, Judge Michael Bergerson went to Olive Township Elementary in New Carlisle.