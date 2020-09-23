 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jealousy, drugs likely led to man's shooting death, charges allege
alert urgent

Jealousy, drugs likely led to man's shooting death, charges allege

{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher J. Dukes II

Christopher J. Dukes II

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday on a charge alleging he and another person fatally shot a man in Gary's Black Oak section earlier this month during an argument over a woman.

Christopher J. Dukes II, of Merrillville, and another man — who doesn't appear to have a public case — are accused of pulling up outside Landen Cowart's home about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Colfax Street and arguing with a woman.

The woman later told police she was dating Cowart and left him for Dukes' alleged accomplice, but then went back to Cowart, Lake Criminal Court records state. It was "all a jealousy thing" between Cowart and the man, she said.

As Dukes and the other man argued with the woman, Cowart went outside and told them to leave because she didn't want to go with them, records state.

The man allegedly threatened Cowart and told Dukes to "light up" the house, records state. Dukes and the man both had pistols, documents allege.

Witnesses told police they heard 10 to 15 gunshots, and saw Cowart fall against the house, stumble through the front door and collapse on the living room floor.

Dukes and the other man sped off in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived, records state.

Cowart was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A witness told police the homicide also may have been about drugs because Dukes suspected Cowart of robbing his relative for drug money, records allege. Cowart also had worked as a police informant, documents show.

Dukes was charged Sept. 18, but his case remained sealed until his arrest. 

Dukes' initial appearance was set for Wednesday morning. A magistrate was expected to enter a not guilt plea on his behalf.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts