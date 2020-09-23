Jealousy, drugs likely led to man's shooting death, charges allege

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday on a charge alleging he and another person fatally shot a man in Gary's Black Oak section earlier this month during an argument over a woman.
Christopher J. Dukes II, of Merrillville, and another man — who doesn't appear to have a public case — are accused of pulling up outside Landen Cowart's home about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Colfax Street and arguing with a woman.
The woman later told police she was dating Cowart and left him for Dukes' alleged accomplice, but then went back to Cowart, Lake Criminal Court records state. It was "all a jealousy thing" between Cowart and the man, she said.
As Dukes and the other man argued with the woman, Cowart went outside and told them to leave because she didn't want to go with them, records state.
The man allegedly threatened Cowart and told Dukes to "light up" the house, records state. Dukes and the man both had pistols, documents allege.
Witnesses told police they heard 10 to 15 gunshots, and saw Cowart fall against the house, stumble through the front door and collapse on the living room floor.
Dukes and the other man sped off in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived, records state.
Cowart was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
A witness told police the homicide also may have been about drugs because Dukes suspected Cowart of robbing his relative for drug money, records allege. Cowart also had worked as a police informant, documents show.
Dukes was charged Sept. 18, but his case remained sealed until his arrest.
Dukes' initial appearance was set for Wednesday morning. A magistrate was expected to enter a not guilt plea on his behalf.
