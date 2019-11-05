CROWN POINT — Kent Jeffirs will continue his 16-year-long career as the city’s judge.
Jeffirs, a Republican, maintained his position as city judge, polling numbers show. Challenger Casey McCloskey trailed him by more than 1,000 votes.
Jeffirs could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night, but previously told The Times his main priority is serving the people of Crown Point.
“Getting cases through the city court administering justice, quickly, efficiently and fairly — that's always been a top goal of mine and has been from day one and will continue to be always,” Jeffirs previously told The Times.
During the next four years, Jeffirs said we would like to finalize the implementation of the city’s Odyssey Case Management system. The last piece of the puzzle, he said, is getting the e-filing system up and running.
Jeffirs said he also would like to continue the court's outreach programs, which have helped various groups of people over the years, including addressing the recent e-cigarette/vaping outbreak.
“It's become a real issue for the kids. They can have judgments against them. They can have suspensions from school,” he said.