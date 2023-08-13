Respect — Ryne Sandberg’s Baseball Hall of Fame speech. I watched a Little League World Series game when a player hit a homerun. A towering blast out to center field. The batter watched the ball soar over the fence, flipped his bat into the air and performed a Usain Bolt pose prior to touching home plate.

Respect? Ryne Sandburg said, when you make a good defensive play, you performed what you practiced. If you hit a home run, you drop your bat, put your head down and run the bases.

The Little Leaguers learn these disrespectful actions by watching the professional players. The professionals forget that they are role models.

There are three ways to teach our children to respect the sport. First, the parents must teach their children the importance of respect (not only in sports). Second, the coaches should never allow unsportsmanlike conduct. Third, the rules must properly penalize the team for any unsportsmanlike conduct.

Little League is the teaching level of baseball. Our job as parents, coaches, officials and league executives is to work together to teach our children to respect their teammates, their opponents, the officials, the fans and the game.

Jeffrey Kolwicz, Whiting