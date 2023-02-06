Insurance is about evaluating risks and protecting people from those risks. It always has been, dating back centuries when life-threatening risks lurked behind every danger.

One century ago, Vernon Shurr took a risk when he opened a small insurance company from his Porter County farm property. Like many insurance firms at the time in rural areas, it was based on the Amish principle behind replacing barns or structures that burned down. Farmers grouped together to help each other absorb the costs of their losses.

Shurr’s young son, Emerson “Bud” Shurr, often shadowed his father to clients’ homes, learning the business from the inside out.

When Emerson was 18, he began working in his father’s business, helping to handle a growing clientele base as the county’s population grew. Emerson eventually married, had children of his own and invited his young son, Larry, to shadow him on his route.

Together, they met clients, measured homes, took photos and developed a trust with people that transcended a business transaction. Larry learned everything about the insurance industry from his father, just as Vernon had.

Larry officially began working in the family business in 1970. He too eventually married and had children of his own. One of those kids, Jon, began shadowing him on his insurance route to meet customers, shake hands, take photos and give estimates.

Just as Vernon never pressured Bud to work in the family business, and Bud never pressured Larry, Larry never pressured Jon. But he quietly hoped he would consider it.

“You have to give your children the opportunity to do whatever they want with their career and with their life,” Larry told me. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hoping that Jon or one of his siblings would take over someday.”

Jon began formally working in 2010 at Shurr Insurance Agency after graduating from Purdue University in West Lafayette. He earned a degree in business management. He could have worked pretty much anywhere in the country. Instead, he returned to Porter County.

“I grew up in this industry the same way my father did – one client at a time – although it was in different eras,” Jon told me, sitting next to his father in their Valparaiso office. “Like my great-grandfather, my father and I grew up in this business.”

Four generations. 100 years. Thousands of insurance policies.

“It’s the oldest insurance agency founded in Porter County,” Jon, 35, said.

“It’s a milestone,” Larry, 71, added.

Larry lives on the same property his great-grandfather once farmed in the mid-1800s, a mile south of Boone Grove High School. The Shurr family and county’s history are interwoven like an insurance policy and a premium payment.

“We feel it’s a neat little legacy we have here,” Jon said.

“Jon is keeping our family legacy going,” Larry said.

At their side at another desk is Larry’s daughter, Megan Shurr, an insurance adviser.

“As a child, I always loved coming up to the office with my dad and spending the day just hanging around," she said. "I even thought, as a child, maybe I’ll do what he does when I’m older.”

After high school and college, however, her plan was to not become an agent or join the family business.

“I had other plans,” she said. “But life changed that and I’m really glad it did. I love working here. I feel very much honored to be a part of this history, not only with my family but also with the city of Valparaiso and Porter County.”

Many of the family’s older customers ask for Larry directly. They’re used to his voice, his handshake, his familiarity. They don’t trust computers or the internet or TV commercials. They trust Larry.

“Many of our customers have been very loyal to us through the decades,” Larry said modestly.

In this country, the first insurance companies opened in the mid-1700s, including one co-founded by Benjamin Franklin, designed to prevent fires from permanently destroying structures.

The industry evolved as new risks emerged, such as from automobile accidents.

“It’s all about risk factors,” Jon said.

The Indiana Department of Insurance outlines the basics behind insurance coverage on its website: “You may choose from companies which have local or non-local agents. The services of the local agent may be of importance when you buy the policy or when you have a claim.”

And there’s the rub with navigating the insurance industry: the choice between an insurance agent versus an insurance marketer. The former is about sales. The latter is about protecting clients. Both fields make a profit to stay in business.

“There are hundreds of fine-print lines in any insurance contract that most people never read, let alone understand,” Jon said. “People can’t get all this explained to them from the internet or from an 800 number, especially when they need it most, like after an accident or a death or a house fire.”

Larry has been in the business for more than 50 years.

“Just like my father and grandfather, I’ve seen pretty much everything,” he said. “They both worked right up until their deaths.”

I asked Larry whether he would be retiring anytime soon. He laughed at my question.

He has 15 grandchildren. Jon has three young children, his youngest born just last month. Megan has two young sons.

“They enjoy coming in and hanging around, just like I did as a child. It’s a very nostalgic feeling,” she said.

“Who knows if one of them will choose to carry on this family legacy,” Jon said.

“And who knows, maybe one day they’ll want to continue with our family business when they’re older,” Megan said.

“I can only wonder what my great-grandfather would think about all this,” Jon said.

Obviously, it’s a risk worth taking in the Shurr family.