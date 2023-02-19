An alcoholic will steal money from you and lie about it. A junkie will steal money from you and help you look for it.

True story. It happened to me with a loved one.

“Did you find it yet?” he asked.

“No,” I replied with rising aggravation.

“Well, let’s keep looking,” he said.

And we did.

I recalled this funny but infuriating exchange when I walked into the Portage Recovery Association, which provides a safe, positive environment for members and their families in recovery based on 12-step programs. It’s nonjudgmental and nondenominational, and no one is turned away.

The nonprofit, which marks its 30-year milestone this year, is in a tucked-away strip mall on McCasland Avenue in Portage, across the street from Living Hope Church.

“Portage Recovery brings hope to those who are often hopeless,” one of its board members told me.

John is a 77-year-old recovering alcoholic from Porter County who invited me to tour the club and meet fellow board members, 14 in all. Sticking to 12-step rules, only their first names are used for media publication purposes. John, Jim, Michelle, Donna, Sherry and Jill are all recovering from some form of addiction. Yet the building echoed with laughter during my visit.

“We’re not a glum lot here,” John explained. “We have a lot of fun with each other.”

“It’s one of our missions,” a female member said. “When I got sober more than 30 years ago, I thought I would never have fun again. Boy, was I wrong.”

“This place is safe for its members,” one woman said. “We may not have been friends if it wasn’t for this place. But inside these walls, we’re all family.”

The PRA building hosts at least 25 meetings a week, all based on 12-step recovery programs. Nicotine. Alcohol. Sex. Gambling. Illegal drugs. Prescription medications. You name it. Addiction doesn’t care about your preference of poison as long as you keep coming back for more.

“It wasn’t our drinking. It was our thinking,” one member explained.

“Our goal is to become better than we were yesterday,” another member said.

“The 12-step program isn’t the only act in town, but there is evidence that it’s the most successful for people recovering from their addiction,” John said.

Unlike most meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, PRA’s meetings are not housed in a church or a place of worship. Its building is a nondescript place of business without the comforts or trappings of religious imagery.

“It’s not a religious setting here. It’s a spiritual setting,” a board member said. “It’s all about a power greater than you.”

Hundreds of members make pilgrimages to the PRA from communities across Northwest Indiana and Illinois. Addiction also doesn’t care about geographical borders or socioeconomic boundaries. (For more information, call 219-364-6138 or visit portagerecoveryassociation.org.)

“We hope people get the help they need and then come back to help others,” a female board member said.

A chalkboard on the wall is adorned with sobriety dates of members who are proud to share the first day of their recovery. Some of those dates are 38 days ago, others are 38 years ago. (Watch a video and view more photos at NWI.com.)

“It’s a written benchmark for them,” John explained.

A memorial bulletin board on another wall is covered with photos of members or loved ones who have died. “Some of them were clean and sober at their death, others died from an overdose,” John said.

When the teenage son of a female board member hosted a party years ago, one of his friends overdosed and died in the kitchen.

“My son has never recovered,” she said. “I’m hoping he finds his way into one of these programs here.”

“You cannot do this by yourself," another member said, "although many of us have tried.”

On Friday nights, rotating speakers share their stories about addiction and recovery.

“Each one talks about that precise moment in their life when they threw in the towel and sought help through recovery,” John said.

Not only have substance abusers in recovery shared their experiences, the families of active alcoholics and drug abusers have shared their stories, as have adults who grew up in dysfunctional families or homes.

“They carry the effects of childhood trauma into adulthood,” John said.

I asked where the funding comes from for all these services and resources.

“The collection basket is right behind you,” John said, pointing to a small empty basket on a table.

In addition to daily meetings, social club events are hosted every Saturday night. Another chalkboard shares “Upcoming Stuff” with guests, including a Family Feud “fun-raiser” Feb. 25; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“We want people to know they’re welcomed here,” a member told me before I left.

I measured the distance from the PRA’s front door to the nearest parking space. It’s about 12 steps.